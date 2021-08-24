Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UI. FMR LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $659,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 31.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UI opened at $304.34 on Tuesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $401.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

