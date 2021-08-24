UBS Group Cuts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $22.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

