UCA Coin (UCA) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. UCA Coin has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $16,132.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UCA Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00053213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00126061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00156504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.53 or 0.99570912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.54 or 0.00991970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.94 or 0.06690190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,319,587,872 coins and its circulating supply is 2,041,859,248 coins. UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

