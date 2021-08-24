UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.78. UFP Industries posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

