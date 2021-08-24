Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $386.00 to $405.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as high as $376.00 and last traded at $375.21, with a volume of 3230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $366.77.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.29.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,916.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 57.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

