Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$415.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.29.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $370.00 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $376.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,331,000 after buying an additional 73,134 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $373,386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

