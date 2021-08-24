UniLayer (LAYER) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, UniLayer has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001924 BTC on major exchanges. UniLayer has a total market cap of $19.67 million and $9.44 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00050016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.87 or 0.00792208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00099621 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,261,638 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.