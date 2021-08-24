Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $18,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Unilever by 4.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Unilever by 265.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 50.2% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

