United Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,031 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,058% compared to the typical volume of 89 call options.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $206.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.67. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

