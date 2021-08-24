United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UUGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC downgraded United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS UUGRY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,916. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $31.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.2107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is presently 103.40%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

