Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) vs. Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) Financial Analysis

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) and Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Services and Ethema Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Services 8.88% 16.97% 8.30% Ethema Health 3,195.38% -54.99% 312.14%

74.0% of Universal Health Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Universal Health Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Health Services has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ethema Health has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Health Services and Ethema Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Services $11.56 billion 1.10 $943.95 million $11.12 13.77 Ethema Health $340,000.00 22.60 $3.09 million N/A N/A

Universal Health Services has higher revenue and earnings than Ethema Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Universal Health Services and Ethema Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Services 3 3 6 0 2.25 Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Health Services presently has a consensus price target of $157.64, suggesting a potential upside of 2.98%. Given Universal Health Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Health Services is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Summary

Universal Health Services beats Ethema Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc. operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other. The Other segment consists of centralized services such as information technology, purchasing, reimbursement, accounting and finance, taxation, legal, advertising, and design and construction. The company was founded by Alan B. Miller in 1979 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

About Ethema Health

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

