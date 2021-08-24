Urus (URUS) Trading Down 15.9% Over Last Week

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can currently be bought for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.35 or 0.00794199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00099603 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

