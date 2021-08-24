Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) announced a dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON UEM opened at GBX 212.60 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 217.66. The company has a market capitalization of £468.06 million and a P/E ratio of 3.93. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 166 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 229 ($2.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

In other news, insider John Rennocks bought 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £6,280.96 ($8,206.11).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

