V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,416,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $444,400,000 after buying an additional 259,719 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after buying an additional 47,950 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.07. The stock had a trading volume of 40,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,752. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $61.84 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.75.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

