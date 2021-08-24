VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) Position Boosted by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4,493.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOTI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.49. 2,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,112. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $37.79.

