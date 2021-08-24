Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is JNBA Financial Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 5.3% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $39,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,354,000.

VIG traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.97. The company had a trading volume of 79,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

