Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,172,000 after acquiring an additional 137,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,899,000 after acquiring an additional 105,312 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 623,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,055,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,052,000 after buying an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,629. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $139.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

