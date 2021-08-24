Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lifted by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.9% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,542,529. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.