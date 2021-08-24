Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,300. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $302.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

