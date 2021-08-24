Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Raised by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

BIV traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,544. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

