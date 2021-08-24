Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.55. 105,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,993. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.32 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

