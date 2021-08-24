Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $170.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

