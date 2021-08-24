Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $26,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 226,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,704,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,262,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOO traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.83. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $123.16 and a 1-year high of $213.67.

