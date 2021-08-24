Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 110,368 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 58,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

