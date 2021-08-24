Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS stock opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.