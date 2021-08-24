Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. New Street Research lowered Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71. Vantage Towers has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

