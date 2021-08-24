Veritaseum One Day Volume Reaches $2,391.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for about $19.53 or 0.00040630 BTC on popular exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $41.99 million and $2,391.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00050016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.87 or 0.00792208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00099621 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.