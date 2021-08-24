Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 461,671 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $127,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 59,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

