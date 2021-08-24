Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $113.68 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $113,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 37,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $206.06 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.56.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

