Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $116.29 Million Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444,379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.70% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $116,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,986 shares of company stock worth $458,138. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OFC opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.