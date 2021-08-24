Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $140.24 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of PTC worth $140,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,096,000 after buying an additional 34,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after buying an additional 602,850 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at $220,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,136,000 after buying an additional 69,829 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 in the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.08.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $129.90 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.13.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

