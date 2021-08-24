Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 149,048 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,048 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Monster Beverage worth $120,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

MNST opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.61. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

