Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 161,070 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,256,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 161,070 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $117,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.09.

Shares of HZNP opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $111.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.65.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.