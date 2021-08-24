Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 46,609 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,237 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 46,609 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $135,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $454.93 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $460.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $417.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

