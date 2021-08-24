Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,186 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.70% of Encompass Health worth $131,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Encompass Health by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EHC opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

