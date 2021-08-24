Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Trading 1.1% Higher

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.45. 51,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 143,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton raised Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.
The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.48.
Viemed Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMD)
Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
