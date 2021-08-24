Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Trading 1.1% Higher

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.45. 51,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 143,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton raised Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.