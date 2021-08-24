Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 15,174 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $683,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $564,472.80.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of -1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

