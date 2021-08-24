Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.63.

Shares of VIR opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of -1.73. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total transaction of $520,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,097.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,802.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,630 shares of company stock worth $5,683,900. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after acquiring an additional 521,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after buying an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,282,000 after buying an additional 322,247 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

