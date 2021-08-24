Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.33). Viracta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have weighed in on VIRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,662.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 148.3% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 257,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 153,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRX stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 21.12, a current ratio of 21.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.02.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

