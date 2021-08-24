Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Vista Outdoor makes up 0.6% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Aegis upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. 3,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.42. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

