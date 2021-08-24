Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 17.2% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 57.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $587,160. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VOYA. Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Voya Financial stock opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.40. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

