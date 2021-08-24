Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Position Decreased by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VMC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.31.

VMC stock opened at $184.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $194.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.51.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.