W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 32.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after purchasing an additional 225,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.61%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

