Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 261.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in YETI by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in YETI by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in YETI by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 329,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $97.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,436 shares of company stock valued at $15,413,156 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

