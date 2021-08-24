Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $569,000 in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,530 shares of company stock worth $2,423,505. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.88.

NYSE BFAM opened at $143.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 174.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.77 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

