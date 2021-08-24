Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITAU opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90.

