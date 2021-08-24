Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 23,936 Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) by 24.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,936 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPKBU. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth about $2,821,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,487,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $748,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.