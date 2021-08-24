Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 9,598 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,598 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 389,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,957,000 after acquiring an additional 50,058 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,763,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chemed by 28.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 71,077 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CHE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $466.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,598,596. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.