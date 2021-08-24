Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes $505,000 Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

DNAD stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

