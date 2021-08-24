Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,362,000 after purchasing an additional 511,878 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $276.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.87. The firm has a market cap of $325.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,710,450. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.